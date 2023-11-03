Deals
Former Huntsville City Schools employee takes lesser charge in connection to sexual contact with student

Gregory Lankford
Gregory Lankford(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville City Schools employee took a lesser charge in connection to a previous crime of sexual contact with a student on Thursday, according to court documents.

Gregory Lankford entered a plea agreement for the charge of harassment, a class C misdemeanor. Lankford was initially charged with a felony for the charge of school employee sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Lankford was a security guard for Lee High School and was arrested and charged with the crime in March 2022. He was indicted in April 2023 for sexual contact with a student.

According to court documents, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison with probation for two years.

