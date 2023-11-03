Former Alabama parole employee charged with promoting prison contraband, using office for personal gain

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was arrested and charged on multiple charges of Official Use of Office for Personal Gain and promoting prison contraband.

According to a spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jennifer Howze was charged with 12 counts of Official Use of Office for Personal Gain. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and remains there on a $60,000 bond.

Officials say once Howze bonds out she will be transported to the Limestone County Jail where she will be charged with five counts of Promoting Prison Contraband - 1st Degree and two counts of Promoting Prison Contraband - 2nd Degree. The previous charges stem from an incident involving a Limestone Correctional Facility inmate, officials say.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once there is more information.

