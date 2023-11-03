Deals
Flower Friday: all about the Pink Muhly Grass

Huntsville Botanical Garden talks all things Pink Muhly Grass
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Muhly Grass is a late-season show stopper, this is an incredible ornamental grass that will provide fall and winter interest with its beautiful pink plumes and sprays of seed heads.

Muhlenbergia capillaris, commonly known as Pink Muhly Grass, is a warm-season perennial grass reaching up to 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide.

Commonly known as Pink Muhly Grass
Commonly known as Pink Muhly Grass(Ellen McDonald)

Going on at The Garden right now there’s a Scarecrow Walk along with fall displays of gourds and mums. Then, at the end of November, The Galaxy of Lights will begin!

For more information on upcoming events, visit https://hsvbg.org/things-to-do-2/.

