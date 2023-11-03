Batey wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Randolph Raiders needed a spark in their Week 9 football game against Priceville.

It came by way of a ground attack from a junior Running Back.

Graham Batey rushed for 193 yards and four total Touchdowns in a 28-24 come from behind win against the Bulldogs.

The effort good enough to be named the 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“The Offensive Line did a great job, Batey said. “The gaps were wide open. I mean I barley had to do anything to get through those so, I’d like to thank my Offensive line. But obviously playing in a game like that it’s very difficult and I think the team put us being down at halftime and the team came out in the third quarter and showed up.”

Randolph faces Fairview to end the Regular Season. The Raider will play in the Class 4A Playoffs 1st round Friday November 10th.

