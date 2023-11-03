Attorneys, former police chief host town hall for understanding on police

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur residents had an opportunity Thursday night to bring their questions regarding the deadly police shooting of Steve Perkins to attorney’s and Decatur’s former police chief Nate Allen.

Allen, along with attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center and American Civil Liberties Union, were asked several questions regarding police procedure, rights for protesters, and their personal opinions on the shooting.

While Allen could not provide his full opinion, he said he feared a fatal police shooting could happen in Decatur.

“Day one on the job, I started preparing for this exact bad thing that happened,” he said.

He also described how he as an officer would approach a repossession case, which brought officers to the Perkins home on September 29th.

“If I was responding, I would knock, and acknowledge myself as an officer,” he said.

Instead, he said officers complicated the situation. He also believes the department should be updating citizens on its internal investigation.

Attorney Alison Mollman said Decatur deserves more transparency, starting with the suspension of the officers involved.

“We can talk about the criminal investigation, but if I break a rule at work, whether it’s legal or illegal, I’m going to lose my job,” she said. “I know enough about the facts that protocol wasn’t followed, s that in my opinion is enough to relieve people from duty.”

