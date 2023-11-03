Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Alex Hall performs “Easy on a Heart” ahead of Huntsville show

See Alex live tonight at PBR Lockhart in Huntsville
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In September of this year, Alex Hall released his debut album, “Side Effects of the Heart.” Now on tour, he is making a stop in Huntsville tonight at PBR Lockhart.

Alex Hall's debut album is out now
Alex Hall's debut album is out now(Sony Music)

Raised on a small horse farm in North Georgia, Alex was inspired by the music of legends like Kris Kristofferson, Elvis Presley, and Vince Gill, among others. Was named to the 2021 “Fender Next” class Fender’s artist development program, designed to support emerging artists who are moving guitar forward in music and culture.

He spent the last few years opening for Tanya Tucker and hitting the road with Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Tenille Townes.

See Alex on his Huntsville stop for the Side Effects of the Heart Tour
See Alex on his Huntsville stop for the Side Effects of the Heart Tour(Sony Music)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting