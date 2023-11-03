Alex Hall performs “Easy on a Heart” ahead of Huntsville show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In September of this year, Alex Hall released his debut album, “Side Effects of the Heart.” Now on tour, he is making a stop in Huntsville tonight at PBR Lockhart.

Alex Hall's debut album is out now (Sony Music)

Raised on a small horse farm in North Georgia, Alex was inspired by the music of legends like Kris Kristofferson, Elvis Presley, and Vince Gill, among others. Was named to the 2021 “Fender Next” class Fender’s artist development program, designed to support emerging artists who are moving guitar forward in music and culture.

He spent the last few years opening for Tanya Tucker and hitting the road with Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Tenille Townes.

See Alex on his Huntsville stop for the Side Effects of the Heart Tour (Sony Music)

