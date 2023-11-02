Deals
Sweater weather has officially arrived

Shoe Fly shares colorful and detailed sweaters for the season
By Ellen McDonald and Payton Walker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Two words: Sweater. Weather.

Cooler temps are here to stay, and if that means you’re grabbing the same black turtleneck or grey sweatshirt you’ve rocked since 2010, let Shoe Fly help you switch it up this fall/winter season.

Owner Amy Word joined TVL to chat about how to rock three different styles of sweaters, and it’s safe to say you’ll want to order 10 of each... From accent sweaters to color statement sweaters to holiday sweaters, this local boutique on Airport Road has all the pieces to keep you warm and in style!

While colors are in, for the neutral girls, go for a sweater with detail to stand out
Shop quality sweaters at Shoe Fly
Scripted holiday sweaters are very in this season
You do not have to sacrifice color during winter
Shoe Fly is at 975 Airport Rd SW # M, Huntsville, AL 35802. You can shop all these sweaters and more online.

