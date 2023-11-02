Deals
Sunny and cool this afternoon. Patchy frost and cold tonight.

This afternoon, it will be sunny and cool. Low 60s. Tonight, not as cold as the previous two nights, but some frost likely by morning. Low to mid 30s. Friday, sunny and nice. Temps in the 60s. Weekend, more sun and warmer. High temps both days reach the 70s with a chance to nudge 80 degrees Sunday. Overnight low temps in the 40s. Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend. Clocks "Fall Back" one hour. Warm early next week and likely through mid-week with temps around 80 degrees with mainly sunny conditions. Next chance of rain will be next Thursday and badly needed. An update on the drought this morning now has most of the Tennessee Valley in "Extreme" drought conditions.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny and cool. Low 60s. Tonight, not as cold as the previous two nights, but some frost likely by morning. Low to mid 30s. Friday, sunny and nice. Temps in the 60s.

Weekend, more sun and warmer. High temps both days reach the 70s with a chance to nudge 80 degrees Sunday. Overnight low temps in the 40s.

Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend. Clocks “Fall Back” one hour. Warm early next week and likely through mid-week with temps around 80 degrees with mainly sunny conditions.

Next chance of rain will be next Thursday and badly needed. An update on the drought this morning now has most of the Tennessee Valley in “Extreme” drought conditions.

