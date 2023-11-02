More sunshine & less windy Thursday

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  The clear sky and calm conditions overnight have allowed widespread frost to develop, you may need to allow a few extra minutes out the door to scrape your windshield before heading to work. 

Morning wind chill values are very cold in the low to middle 20s, be sure to dress warm.  Today will be the start of a nice warming trend for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs today reaching 60 degrees.  Another plus, today will not be as breezy with a light south wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour.  Skies will remain clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the low to middle 30s, expect another widespread frost. 

Friday will be warm and sunny with highs climbing into the low to middle 60s.  It should be another great night for high school football with just light jackets needed at kickoff.  The weekend forecast will be a welcome change of pace with more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday.  Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning and clocks will go back one hour.  Be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios. 

Next week will bring even warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity with highs approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday.  A cold front will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Thursday with cooler temps to follow.

