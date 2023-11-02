Man arrested for punching, choking a Huntsville Police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Huntsville Police Officer on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer attempted to make contact with a theft suspect in the 1000 block of Memorial Parkway around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect, 31-year-old Charles Moore, attempted to run from the officer. The officer was able to catch up to Moore and attempted to detain him.

Officials say Moore punched and attempted to choke the officer.

The officer was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was booked into the Madison County Jail on an aggravated assault of a police officer charge.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.