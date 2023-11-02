Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Men posed as federal agents during robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is behind bars and another is being sought for pretending to be federal agents during an armed robbery in September.

Brent Patterson, a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said Harvey Fisher and another man broke into a home on Ford Chapel Road on September 29 and robbed the family inside, stealing money from them, all while posing as federal agents.

Patterson said investigators worked diligently to track down Fisher, finally arresting him overnight Thursday.

He has not identified the other man involved in the robbery, but said deputies are still looking for him.

Jail records show Fisher is charged with Robbery and Fraud - Impersonating Officer.

