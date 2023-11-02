Deals
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Men posed as federal agents during robbery

Deputies searching for second suspect
Harvey Fisher and another man broke into a home on Ford Chapel Road on September 29 and robbed the family inside while posing as federal agents, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is behind bars and another is being sought for pretending to be federal agents during an armed robbery in September.

Brent Patterson, a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said Harvey Fisher and another man broke into a home on Ford Chapel Road on September 29 and robbed the family inside, stealing money from them, all while posing as federal agents.

Patterson said investigators worked diligently to track down Fisher, finally arresting him overnight Thursday.

He has not identified the other man involved in the robbery, but said deputies are still looking for him.

Jail records show Fisher is charged with Robbery and Fraud - Impersonating Officer.

