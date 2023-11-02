Deals
Jury in LaJeromeny Brown trial continues deliberations for sentencing

(WAFF)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County jury charged with deciding whether a convicted cop killer will live or die were sent home for the day without reaching a decision.

The jury spent three days deliberating their capital murder conviction against LaJeromeny Brown after just two days of testimony and evidence.

Following Tuesday’s conviction, the court moved immediately into the penalty phase to decide whether Brown will face the death penalty or face life in prison.

Wednesday, the jury asked the presiding judge to recharge them in their instructions. It’s a pattern showing they want to be very intentional with how they handle these decisions. When the jury was recharged in their instruction, they were also told how to consider the aggravating factors that play into receiving the death penalty.

During the penalty phase, prosecutors called witnesses who spoke to how the shooting impacted their lives while the defense called on witnesses to speak to the person Brown was outside of his life of crime.

The jury heard from character witnesses that includes Ashley Clardy-Boyd -- Billy Clardy’s widow. They also heard from Alma Applebet, Brown’s mother, asking them to spare his life.

Deliberations continue at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

