HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the holidays, many of us will want to spend as much time with our families as possible. So, why not find some meals that the whole family can pitch in and make?

Chef James Boyce and his daughter, Alana, shared their recipe for Hot Honey Glazed Salmon. It’s a simple recipe, but once plated, it will have an unmatched sense of elegance.

This simple, yet elegant dish is perfect for the holidays (James Boyce)

