Faster response times expected after merge between HEMSI and Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has officially announced a joint partnership with HEMSI in a press release Tuesday.

“We’re very very proud to bring what they’ve learned to the table to leverage with our heath system resources to see what we can pull off,” said Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says recent shortages of workers and ambulance parts helped spark the decision to join hands.

“All of that led to, what if we’re all on the same team and we consolidate our resources and speak with one voice to get the economy to scale and be apart of something big? That’s really what it came to,” Samz said.

He says the merger will improve coordination between the Hospital and ambulance crews which will ultimately lead to shorter response times for patients.

“The ultimate goal in all of this is to improve response time in the community and provide more efficient, better coverage for everybody who lives here. So, when you punch 911, or you need an ambulance, it’s there as quick as possible to take care of you or your loved one,” Samz said.

HEMSI Board of Directors President David Blair says the merger will make buying important equipment a lot easier.

“Huntsville Hospital can do a lot of things that we could never do down in Montgomery,” Blair said.

“We also have the financial resources to place large orders for trucks. Right now we have 20 EMS units on order. Just the scale of being apart of a biggers system we think will position everyone to be more flexible,” Samz said.

Blair also says some HEMSI employees will get a raise once the merger is complete.

“We worked pretty hard working with Huntsville Hospital to come up with a plan to make sure the employees were either at level set or a little bit improved, so that’s what we wanted to make sure,” Blair said.

Don’t worry. Both Blair and Samz says this will not change transport for patients. Patients can still choose which hospital they are taken to if an ambulance is dispatched to them.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.