Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Children in Morgan County can now get free books thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The United Way is partnering with Parton’s non-profit to bring free books to all Morgan County children under the age of five.

Morgan County United Way President Kathleen Ross says this is a win-win for all Morgan County children and parents.

“You can never have something bad come out of having books in the home for children to read. It’s got to be good. We’re glad to be doing that something good here in Morgan County,” Ross said.

If you would like to sign up for the Imagination Library Program please contact the United Way of Morgan County.

