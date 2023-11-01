‘Who you gonna call?’: Florence ghostbusters roll around the Shoals in replica car

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you see something strange in your neighborhood, do not worry the Florence Ghostbusters are already on it.

Every year these real life Ghostbusters visit different events in the Shoals. This is their seventh year making rounds. They are always decked out in their proton packs and are driving in their replica car, which member Brandon Balentine built. These are not their day jobs, but they say it is worth the extra effort.

”Life is short and this is a way to have fun with it,” Balentine said. “It puts a smile on people’s faces and we appreciate that.”

The group is willing to come out at any time in the year if you just message them on their account. However, they have the most events when October comes around.

“When you take something that’s on a TV screen and you make it into something that somebody can touch and look at in person and you can make them smile for just a minute, it’s worth it,” Bryan Rogers said.

The Florence Ghostbusters are made up of six members and their spouses support and help them as well.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.