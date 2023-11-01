Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny, still breezy and cool 50s for Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Forecast Temps
WAFF Forecast Temps(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We have fair skies, a steady north breeze and very cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, please dress warm heading out the door to work and school. 

Despite the very cold start, we will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon allowing our high temperatures to warm into the low to middle 50s.  The breezy north wind gusting to 20 miles per hour will remain in place today and will make things feel a bit cooler through sunset.  A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties tonight into Thursday morning for lows dropping into the 20s to low 30s again.  With the clear and calm conditions overnight, a widespread frost is expected so protect any outside plants and sensitive vegetation. 

Thursday will be the start of a gradual warming trend as highs will return to the lower 60s thanks to sunshine and a light south wind.  Friday will be a nice end to the week with more sunshine and temps reaching the middle 60s.  This will be one of our cooler nights for high school football with evening temperatures likely in the 40s.  The weekend forecast looks great with mainly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. 

We have a few chances for light rainfall into next work week, drought conditions will likely continue to worsen through mid-November.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens

Latest News

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert Weather Day Overnight For Hard Freeze
WAFF Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron explains how to prepare for the severe secondary season coming...
Connecting with Chels: Spooky Secondary Severe Season
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny, breezy & cool 50s for Halloween
WAFF 3 Day Forecast
Sunny, breezy & cool 50s for Halloween