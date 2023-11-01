Sunny, still breezy and cool 50s for Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have fair skies, a steady north breeze and very cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, please dress warm heading out the door to work and school.

Despite the very cold start, we will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon allowing our high temperatures to warm into the low to middle 50s. The breezy north wind gusting to 20 miles per hour will remain in place today and will make things feel a bit cooler through sunset. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties tonight into Thursday morning for lows dropping into the 20s to low 30s again. With the clear and calm conditions overnight, a widespread frost is expected so protect any outside plants and sensitive vegetation.

Thursday will be the start of a gradual warming trend as highs will return to the lower 60s thanks to sunshine and a light south wind. Friday will be a nice end to the week with more sunshine and temps reaching the middle 60s. This will be one of our cooler nights for high school football with evening temperatures likely in the 40s. The weekend forecast looks great with mainly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

We have a few chances for light rainfall into next work week, drought conditions will likely continue to worsen through mid-November.

