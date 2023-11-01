Deals
Sunny, cool and breezy this afternoon. Another Freeze Warning tonight with temps in the 20s.

First Alert Weather
For the afternoon, sunny and cool. Breezy at times with temps in the 50s. Tonight, another...
For the afternoon, sunny and cool. Breezy at times with temps in the 50s. Tonight, another FREEZE WARNING for the overnight and early Wednesday. Clear & cold overnight. A much better chance that you'll have to scrape off the windshield in the morning with winds nearly calm overnight. Temps in the 20s. Thursday, sunny and not as cold. Low 60s. Another chilly night Thursday night before moderating temps through Sunday. High temps return to the 70s for the weekend and early next week. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Clocks turn back 1 hour and check the batteries in smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, sunny and cool. Breezy at times with temps in the 50s. Tonight, another FREEZE WARNING for the overnight and early

Wednesday. Clear & cold overnight. A much better chance that you’ll have to scrape off the windshield in the morning with winds nearly calm overnight. Temps in the 20s. Thursday, sunny and not as cold. Low 60s.

Another chilly night Thursday night before moderating temps through Sunday. High temps return to the 70s for the weekend and early next week. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Clocks turn back 1 hour and check the batteries in smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors.

