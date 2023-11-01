Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson has identified the man who barricaded himself in a home on Properzi Way on Wednesday.

The Huntsville Police Department closed down a portion of Zeirdt Rd. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a warrant at a home on Properzi Way.

Huntsville Police were assisting the U.S. Marshals with serving the warrant on Wednesday morning. The subject, now identified as 32-year-old Charles Hickman, was found inside the home but refused to come out.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Hickman exited the home and was taken into custody. He has a felony trafficking fentanyl and felony attempting to flee and elude warrant through HPD, He also has an additional warrant through the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Hickman is being transported to the Madison County Jail where he will be booked on his warrants.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

