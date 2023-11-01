Sheffield Elementary Schools starts ‘aluminum for aluminum’ campaign

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -L.E. Willson Elementary Schools is asking for the community’s aluminum cans.

Aluminum for aluminum is a campaign to collect enough cans to receive new bleachers in the gym. The goal is one million cans in total. Principal Jill Johnson said the wooden bleachers have probably been around since the school was built. She said they no longer work. They just sit there and collect dust.

L.E. Willson is the only school in the state of Alabama picked to participate in Scrap University Kids program. The school who collects the most cans could win $3000. That is on top of what the school will receive for turning in one million cans. In the months of November and April, Scrap University will match what the school raises from the cans.

“Our children are learning a lesson on being responsible with our environment and learning some things about recycling,” Johnson explained. “And then it’s also important for the students to be able touse their facilities and for us to be able to have a functioning set of bleachers in our gym so that we can have community activities school wide in the gym.”

Johnson said they will be taking can donations on Wednesdays at the school or you can drop cans off at a SA Recycling location and say they are for L.E. Willson. The drive ends in May.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.