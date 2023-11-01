Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020. Knight's family announced Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that he had died at the age of 83.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Multiple communities in the Shoals show support for 10-year-old injured while trying to protect his mother
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital
Source: WBRC video
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2020 missing persons case
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting