Multiple communities in the Shoals show support for 10-year-old injured while trying to protect his mother

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -Multiple communities in the Shoals are doing all they can to let Cayson McClung know that he has a tight knit support group there.

McClung was severely injured on Sunday night after police say he and his mom Ashley McClung were shot by her boyfriend Adam Narmore. Ashley McClung was killed and Cayson was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

On Wednesday, the school where Cayson is a student wore their school shirts in support of him. New Bethel Elementary Principal Nathan Fuller said they wanted to show McClung that he will always have a home there. He sent photos of the group and a video to Cayson and his family.

Cayson’s fourth grade teacher Shelly Hellums said Cayson is doing well but he has a long road ahead. She said the entire community is banding together to raise money for the family.

Colbert Heights Youth Football and Cheer are accepting donations on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. behind the baseball field at Colbert Heights Elementary School. There is even a good Samaritan fund for Cayson and his family at Bank Independent. Ashley Balch with Bank Independent said anyone can donate at any branch. The school said there will be several more fundraisers in the coming weeks as well.

“That money will be there for him when he needs it,” Balch said. “We don’t know what he’s going through now and what he’s going to be facing in the coming months and years. So hopefully just by having that and knowing that’s there if there’s something that arises that that’s just a way of helping out and giving back.”

Principal Fuller at New Bethel said Cayson’s dad wants everyone to know that Cayson is a strong and courageous young man.

