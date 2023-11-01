Make your dream home a reality with GLS Supply
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With friendly, knowledgeable product experts, and the latest selection of plumbing products for the kitchen and bath, GLS Supply helps make your dream home a reality.
At GLS Supply, you’ll find a large selection of quality brands for the kitchen and bath and dedicated showroom specialists to help coordinate your projects. When you visit GLS Supply, you’ll find incredible quality; from sinks, faucets, bathtubs, shower systems, toilets, and many more home decor and design products.
Let one of their expert product specialists guide you to products that fit the scope of your job and budget. When you need help finding the right kitchen and bath products, GLS Supply is the place to shop in and around Huntsville.
GLS Supply is located at 1300 Meridian Street N Unit 200 D Huntsville, AL 35801.
Showroom Hours
Monday- Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Sales Hours
Monday- Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
