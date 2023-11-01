Make your dream home a reality with GLS Supply

Deals
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With friendly, knowledgeable product experts, and the latest selection of plumbing products for the kitchen and bath, GLS Supply helps make your dream home a reality.

Browse countless options at GLS Supply
Browse countless options at GLS Supply(GLS Supply Facebook)

At GLS Supply, you’ll find a large selection of quality brands for the kitchen and bath and dedicated showroom specialists to help coordinate your projects. When you visit GLS Supply, you’ll find incredible quality; from sinks, faucets, bathtubs, shower systems, toilets, and many more home decor and design products.

Let one of their expert product specialists guide you to products that fit the scope of your job and budget. When you need help finding the right kitchen and bath products, GLS Supply is the place to shop in and around Huntsville.

Browse bathtubs and showers at GLS Supply
Browse bathtubs and showers at GLS Supply(GLS Supply Facebook)

GLS Supply is located at 1300 Meridian Street N Unit 200 D Huntsville, AL 35801.

Showroom Hours

Monday- Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Sales Hours

Monday- Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

