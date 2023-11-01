‘I feel helpless’: family of missing teenager host event to spread awareness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Ja’Marious Logan, who hasn’t been seen since September 25th, partnered with the Kaiden Garner Project to to host a trick-or-treat cookout to spread awareness for his disappearance.

“I feel helpless,” Laqueta Hurt, Logan’s mother, said. “I just want to hear my baby’s voice. I want to touch him one more time. I want to hug my baby, but because no one is saying something, I can’t.”

Giving out candy, hamburgers, and hot dogs, Logan’s family and Kaiden Garner Project founder Leslie Garner attracted members of the community to get the word out.

“Imagine if one of these kids was missing,” Garner said. “Imagine if one of them was taken away. How would you feel? Don’t wait until this is your child. Bring this boy home now!”

Logan’s family has no leads on his location and little to no information from authorities on his case. His mom is begging for any and all help she can get.

“I feel like the city really doesn’t care about my child,” Hurt said. “My son is the city’s son, and it’s going to take the city to find him.”

