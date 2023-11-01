Huntsville Hospital’s facility dog “hosts” lemonade stand for Children’s Grief Awareness Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital Foundation hosted a special fundraiser on Wednesday to raise awareness for Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

Huntsville Hospital’s facility dog, Vivian “sold” lemonade to kickoff “Season of Caring” and to raise money for The Care House.

The Caring House is the only children’s grief and bereavement program in Madison County that provides services free-of-charge for families and schools. It covers Madison, Limestone, Morgan and Marshall counties.

“We want to provide a place or normalization a place where they can talk about their fears the things that make them uncomfortable, a place where death does not become so let’s say unknown,” Dr. LaShawn Jackson-Turner with the Huntsville Hospital said.

To learn more of make a tax-deductible donation click here. You can also reach out to The Caring House at (256) 265-HOPE.

