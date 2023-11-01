HPD closes portion of Zeirdt Rd. to serve warrant, traffic rerouted

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department closed down a portion of Zeirdt Rd. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a warrant at a home on Properzi Way.

HPD sent out an alert shortly after 2 p.m. announcing that Zeirdt Rd. between Martin Rd. and Ashgrove Dr. were closed.

At this time officers are directing southbound traffic on Zeirdt Rd. to Martin Rd. Parents are being directed down Martin Rd. to go through the Lake Forrest neighborhood to pick up their children from Williams Middle School.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

