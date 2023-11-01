Deals
Havoc to retire Piacentini’s #14 this weekend

Tyler Piacentini
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc have announced plans to retire Tyler Piacentini’s #14 before Friday night’s game at the Von Braun Center.

Piacentini played 6 seasons in Huntsville, for a total of 281 games. He was a part of the 2018 and 2019 championship winning squads served as the team’s captain for the past three seasons.

Using grit to make up for his 5′5″ size, Piacentini powered his way to 110 goals and 124 assists with the Havoc. He has the 5th most points in team history.

Piacentini announced his retirement earlier this year and was hired as an assistant coach under Stuart Stefan in May.

Piacentini’s #14 will be the the 7th number retired by the Havoc. The others are:

#7 - Stuart Stefan (2011 - 2018)

#10 - Nolan Kaiser (2015 - 2022)

#17 - Chris George (1996 - 2001, 2008) (number was retired previously by the Channel Cats and honored when the team reformed as the Havoc)

#23 - John Gibson (1995 - 2000) (head coach: 2003-2008) (number was retired previously by the Channel Cats and honored when the team reformed as the Havoc)

#29 - Matt Carmichael (1999-2008)

#33 - Mike DeGurse (1996 - 2007)

Glenn Detulleo’s name is also in the rafters as a head coach. He also wore #10 during his playing career before Nolan Kaiser joined the team.

