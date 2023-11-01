Deals
Governor Kay Ivey announced special election dates for Senate District 9 seat

(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has officially signed a proclamation to set special election dates to fill the Alabama Senate District 9 seat.

The seat was vacated on Monday after State Senator Clay Scofield, R-Arab resigned to become the Vice President of the Business Council of Alabama.

State Sen. Clay Scofield resigns to become Executive VP of Business Council of Alabama

“Majority Leader Scofield has been a strong voice for the people of Senate District 9 for more than 13 years, and I have no doubt that he will continue to serve our state well in his next chapter,” Gov. Ivey said. “Clay and I have worked together both while I served as lieutenant governor and now as governor. Certainly, I can attest for all he has done for the people in North Alabama and Alabamians all across our state. I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election and send another strong voice to Montgomery.”

Since Scofield’s resignation, Representative West Kitchens, R-Arab announced his campaign for the District 9 seat, and Senator Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro was named as the new Senate Majority Leader.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, the special primary runoff, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 and the special general election is set for Tuesday, April, 23, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. and the deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 5 p.m.

