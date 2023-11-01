Get lost in “Wanderlust”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to take a trip to the past inside a vintage VW Bus? Now you can with “Gertie” from Wanderlust Bus Co.

In the beginning, Gertie was just a dream for co-owners Bethany and Katelyn. Soon though, they began hunting for the perfect party-planning companion knowing they needed something unique, nostalgic, and groovy!

Not in Huntsville, but want to book? Gertie is currently available for bookings in Huntsville and the surrounding areas, but Gertie is always open for a new adventure, so just reach out with your idea. A travel fee will be assessed for any travel over 20 miles.

- Athens

- Birmingham

- Florence

- Guntersville

- Madison

- Scottsboro

What can you rent Gertie for?

- Birthdays

- Drive-in Movie Nights

- Photoshoots

- Weddings

You can check Gertie’s availability online here.

If you’re looking for some party planning assistance, Bethany and Katelyn can help with that too. Gertie not only loves being the life of the party, she also loves all the finer details that take a party from the mundane to unforgettable! Just reach out with what you are needing and let their team bring your dream adventure to life!

