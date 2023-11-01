Get lost in “Wanderlust”

Deals
Wanderlust Bus Co. takes us inside their VW Bug, “Gertie”
Take look inside Huntsville's rentable VW bus
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to take a trip to the past inside a vintage VW Bus? Now you can with “Gertie” from Wanderlust Bus Co.

Rent Gertie today for a photo shoot
Rent Gertie today for a photo shoot(@gertiethevw on Instagram)

In the beginning, Gertie was just a dream for co-owners Bethany and Katelyn. Soon though, they began hunting for the perfect party-planning companion knowing they needed something unique, nostalgic, and groovy!

Gertie is owned by Bethany and Katelyn
Gertie is owned by Bethany and Katelyn(@gertiethevw on Instagram)

Not in Huntsville, but want to book? Gertie is currently available for bookings in Huntsville and the surrounding areas, but Gertie is always open for a new adventure, so just reach out with your idea. A travel fee will be assessed for any travel over 20 miles.

- Athens

- Birmingham

- Florence

- Guntersville

- Madison

- Scottsboro

Photoshoots are super customizable
Photoshoots are super customizable(@gertiethevw on Instagram)

What can you rent Gertie for?

- Birthdays

- Drive-in Movie Nights

- Photoshoots

- Weddings

Check Gertie's availability online
Check Gertie's availability online(@gertiethevw on Instagram)

You can check Gertie’s availability online here.

If you’re looking for some party planning assistance, Bethany and Katelyn can help with that too. Gertie not only loves being the life of the party, she also loves all the finer details that take a party from the mundane to unforgettable! Just reach out with what you are needing and let their team bring your dream adventure to life!

Follow Wanderlust Bus Co. on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know on all things Gertie!

