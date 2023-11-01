Easy ways for all couples to improve their marital finances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some couples get funny when it comes to money, but discussing and managing your finances is an important component of a strong marriage.

Financial expert, Marshall Clay with The Welch Group says having these important discussions is just as important as how to raise the kids, and communication is key. “I think that in any relationship, it always starts with communication. I think what I see a lot of folks doing is that their goals initially are not really aligned,” Clay said.

The wealth management expert says more communication is best, since marriage is a partnership. Clay adds having joint accounts and joint credit cards is a good move for any financially solid couple. “Having that joint account helps align the goals so that both parties can see what’s been where the money is being spent so that if we have those common goals, we can see that the actions are matching what the agreements are,” Clay said.

The Certified Financial Planner adds in most marriages, it’s common for one person to take the lead on finances, but all parties should have a basic understanding. He also points out a common mistake he sees couples make in his office. “When you just listen to couples talk, one person will talk about “my money,” as opposed to “our money.” Clay is quick to remind people that salary differences are irrelevant.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

