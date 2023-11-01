Cullman County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2020 missing persons case

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Jeffery Wilhite missing person case. Wilhite was last seen on April 3, 2020.

Randall Hogan was arrested in connection to Wilhite’s death. Hogan is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mark Gentry said this case is unique because they have not recovered Wilhite, but had enough evidence to present to a grand jury.

Gentry said this is a small way they can bring Wilhite’s family peace and is calling on the community to bring forward any new information.

“If you have evidence, or you know of something that’s involved in this case, or any missing person case, please come forward. Over the last three years, we’ve interviewed numerous witnesses, executed numerous search warrants, and it takes a community coming together to solve these things,” said Gentry.

Any tips can be called into the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

