City of Huntsville makes $4 million available for low-income, multifamily rental housing rehabilitation program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you own a low-income or multi-family rental housing in Huntsville and you want to rehabilitate your property, you mat qualify for funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The City of Huntsville’s Community Development Department is accepting applications from people who meet the program’s requirements to receive some of the allotted $4 million.

“Anyone who owns property knows the high costs associated with the maintenance and upkeep,” Community Development Manager Scott Erwin said. “This program is perfect for property owners whose investments need work, whether it’s a new coat of paint, patching walls or replacing windows. Being able to make those repairs not only benefits the owners, but it makes a huge difference to tenants who want to feel good about their living conditions.”

To be considered, the multi-family properties must service low-income families who are at or below 50 percent of the area median income. Project must also conform to program requirements of the Low-Income House Tax Credit Program.

Eligible property owners may apply for up to $4 million and must receive a grade of 80 or higher to be considered and include the required documents.

The deadline to apply is November 20. Following is the information and application for the program:

