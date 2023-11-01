Children stuck in Huntsville cave rescued by Huntsville Fire and Rescue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews have rescued several children from Three Caves.

WAFF received reports a group of 7 kids were stuck inside the Three Caves system at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Huntsville firefighters rescued the kids late into the night, according to a firefighter on the scene. Three were taken to the hospital, but their extent of their injuries are unknown.

Three Caves part of the Land Trust of North Alabama located at the base of Monte Sano Mountain in Huntsville. It’s what’s left of an old limestone quarry that shut down in the 1950s. It’s sometimes used as a venue for parties and concerts.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.