6th grader arrested after weapons found at Whitesburg Middle School

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 6th grade student has been removed from campus at Whitesburg Middle School after staffers found an unloaded gun and pocket knife in their possession.

It happened in the cafeteria before school started Wednesday. A school spokesperson says the situation was resolved quickly and students moved on to a normal learning day. We’re told the student involved will face disciplinary action.

Huntsville City Schools issued a statement asking parents to continue to make sure weapons are not accessible at home, and urging them to check backpacks.

