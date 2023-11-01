29 years later: Madison Co. remembers deputy who was killed in the line of duty

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County law enforcement community is remembering a deputy who lost is life in the life of duty 29 years ago on Nov. 1, 1994.

Serving commitment papers to a mentally unstable person is one of the most dangerous jobs for someone in law enforcement.

On November 1, 1994, two Madison County deputies were shot in the process of serving that paperwork. Madison County Deputy Thomas Lewis died immediately of his wounds. The other, Deputy Billy Thrower died a year later.

Deputy Billy Thrower (WAFF)

Although the Thrower was mortally wounded, he was able to shoot back at the suspect, killing them.

Chief Deputy Stacy Bates spokes with WAFF 48 News says says the death of a fellow deputy is not something you ever forget.

He says the death of a fellow deputy is not something you ever forget.

“If you’re in law enforcement, you always remember it, it never goes away, it’s always in the back of your mind,” Bates said. “I’ve always tried telling deputies to remember what they did, don’t just remember they got killed. Remember the person they were. Strive every day to represent your badge so it would make them proud.”

In 2012, a portion of Highway 231 was named in Lewis’ memory.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.