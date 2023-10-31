Tensions rise over equipment for Marshall County Coroner’s Office

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At a Marshall County Commission meeting last Wednesday, tensions rose after Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent was denied his request for embalming tables.

For over a year, the Coroner has been working to outfit a new office in Albertville. This, after years of working from home, using personal vehicles, and private funeral homes.

Nugent says embalming tables allow for extra space when bodies need examination. However the commission questioned the need for four, after an exchange of arguments, the commission said no.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says after allotting Nugent $800,000 to remodel a new building, the commission has done enough.

”We’re doing everything we feel like we need to do to upgrade that office, and I feel like the commission is doing a good job it,” Hutcheson said.

Nugent planned to utilize a portion of his budget for the new tables, coming in at around $12,000 in total.

“With us not having the proper equipment when we do get this building and get ready to move into it 100%, it’s [going to] prevent us from doing a lot of things. We’re not gonna be able to do the external examinations like we’re required to do. We’re not gonna be able to pull toxicology samples like we’re required to do because we won’t have anywhere to do that stuff,” Nugent said.

Hutcheson says that $800,000 budget is an absolute maximum. He is hoping there will be leftover money that could be used on other projects, a reason he gave for denying the embalming tables.

“We’ll continue to upgrade it, but there’s a limit to what we can do because we have a lot of other issues within Marshall County. The jail, animal shelter, and the courthouse. We have a lot of other issues so we need to spend the taxpayers money wisely and we don’t need to waste any of it,” Hutcheson said.

Nugent says this decision was the last straw. After many denials for supplies, Nugent wrote a letter to the people of Marshall County, asking them to pressure commissioners reconsider purchases he deems necessary.

“This letter was out of frustration, and in the fact that no other elected official is questioned on why they need equipment to do their job. Coroner’s have never had to have this stuff. The Coroner of Marshall County has never requested a building, never requested vehicles. But as many of the commissioners have said, we need to move out of the 18th century, we need to get modern with things,” Nugent said.

Nugent plans to revisit the topic of equipment at the next commission meeting.

