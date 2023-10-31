Deals
Surgery ‘went well’ for boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend, police say

Cayson McClung, 10
Cayson McClung, 10(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday morning, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the 10-year-old boy who was shot while trying to protect his mother during a murder-suicide is out of surgery and doing well.

Cayson McClung was treated at UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and police confirmed the doctors were able to save his arm.

McClung was injured Sunday night after his mother, Ashley McClung, and her boyfriend Adam Narmore, got into an argument which ended with Narmore shooting her and Cayson before turning the gun on himself. The shooting happened at Park Place Apartments in Sheffield. Ashley McClung, 38, and Narmore, 40, died on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

