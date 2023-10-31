Sunny, breezy & cool 50s for Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning and Happy Halloween! We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early this morning with very chilly temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s, dress warm heading out the door to work and school.

Morning clouds will start to clear out quickly and we will see plenty of sunshine through the day today, high temperatures will only top out in the low to middle 50s. The breezy north wind will make things feel a lot colder with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour expected through the evening. Trick-or Treat forecast looks chilly and breezy with a wind chill in the 30s!

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the hard freeze expected overnight. Please bring pets inside, protect your pipes and sensitive plants. Wednesday morning will be very cold for November 1st with a wind chill in the teens! Wednesday will be another cool day with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s, winds will be breezy again from the north. Another freeze is in the forecast for Thursday morning with lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

We will begin to gradually warm up by Thursday and Friday as the south wind will return, highs both days will be in the low to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. The weekend forecast looks great with seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Fire danger will remain extremely high over the next week with low humidity, the ongoing drought and breezy winds… be careful and avoid burning.

