Spooktacular Halloween Treats that will have you shrieking with joy

Casey shares Halloween cake pops, cookie bars, and more
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s Halloween without a few treats? The Occasional Chef shared 4 Halloween goodies and trust us... you will not believe your eyes!

Vampire Teeth Cookies:

These cookies are perfectly stackable and will make any dessert table stand out in a ‘fangtastic’ way!

- Chocolate chip cookies

- Red gel icing

- Mini marshmallows

- Slivered almonds

Chocolate chip vampire cookies
Chocolate chip vampire cookies(Casey Jones)

Spooky Popcorn Balls:

It would not be Halloween without some ooey gooey popcorn balls! The best part about this is that it’s totally customizable.

- Popcorn

- Butter

- Marshmallow

- Halloween sprinkles

- M&M’s

- Candy eyes

Halloween popcorn balls
Halloween popcorn balls(Casey Jones)

Bat Cake Pops:

Could Starbucks make something this cute...probably not. These cake pops are ‘flapping’ with flavor and so stinking cute!

- Oreos

- Icing of choice

- Cake of choice

- White chocolate

- Black food coloring

- Crystal sprinkles

- Candy eyes

- Halloween paper straws

Oreo flavored bat cake pops
Oreo flavored bat cake pops(Casey Jones)

Rice ‘Creepy’ Treats:

You can really have fun with these guys!

- Butter

- Marshmallow

-Rice Krispy cereal

- White chocolate

- Food coloring

- Candy eyes

