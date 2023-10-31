Spooktacular Halloween Treats that will have you shrieking with joy
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s Halloween without a few treats? The Occasional Chef shared 4 Halloween goodies and trust us... you will not believe your eyes!
Vampire Teeth Cookies:
These cookies are perfectly stackable and will make any dessert table stand out in a ‘fangtastic’ way!
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Red gel icing
- Mini marshmallows
- Slivered almonds
Spooky Popcorn Balls:
It would not be Halloween without some ooey gooey popcorn balls! The best part about this is that it’s totally customizable.
- Popcorn
- Butter
- Marshmallow
- Halloween sprinkles
- M&M’s
- Candy eyes
Bat Cake Pops:
Could Starbucks make something this cute...probably not. These cake pops are ‘flapping’ with flavor and so stinking cute!
- Oreos
- Icing of choice
- Cake of choice
- White chocolate
- Black food coloring
- Crystal sprinkles
- Candy eyes
- Halloween paper straws
Rice ‘Creepy’ Treats:
You can really have fun with these guys!
- Butter
- Marshmallow
-Rice Krispy cereal
- White chocolate
- Food coloring
- Candy eyes
