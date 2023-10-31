Woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park on Tuesday morning, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

All westbound lanes on I-565 will be closed from Sparkman Drive to Research Park Boulevard, per Huntsville Fire and Rescue. It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed but motorists should seek another route.

Huntsville Police officers are at the scene and said the wreck involved at least seven vehicles.

Webster said one other person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

