Lauderdale County woman sentenced to life in prison for beating death of child

Yalrick Pride trial
Yalrick Pride trial(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted murderer was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon for the beating death of her ex-boyfriend’s 3-year-old son in 2020.

Yalrick Pride was sentenced to life in prison by a Lauderdale County judge with the possibility of parole on Oct. 31.

Pride was charged with felony murder in August after she and her boyfriend, Blake Townsend, tried to make the death of Kaiden Gardner look like a hot car death. An autopsy revealed the young boy’s death was the result of trauma from a blunt object.

In the interrogation videos shown during the trial, Pride stated she never laid a hand on the child in the late hours of Aug. 12, 2020. However, the autopsy determined Kaiden died sometime around 8 p.m. meaning it was three hours before the 911 call. Florence Police said the coroner was shocked at how severe the injuries to the 3-year-old were.

