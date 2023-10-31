Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Lauderdale County Road 16 Bridge set to reopen after 2017 closure

The new Lauderdale County 16 bridge, which crosses Cypress Creek, is set to reopen on Nov. 6.
The new Lauderdale County 16 bridge, which crosses Cypress Creek, is set to reopen on Nov. 6.(Dan Busy/ Times Daily)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The new Lauderdale County Road 16 Bridge will soon be open after being closed since 2017 due to safety issues.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the bridge crossing Cypress Creek will officially reopen on November 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after years of redesigns and cultural assessments.

The bridge opened in the 1930s and closed in 2017 due to deteriorating and unsafe conditions.

Leaders say the new bridge opening will benefit residents as well as the county’s Household Garbage Department and the Central and Underwood-Petersville volunteer fire departments.

The new opening will allow for less congestion and a smooth roadway for all vehicles to safely cross the bridge without having to back up Alabama State Route 20.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

Pryor Field
Pryor Field Regional Airport breaks ground on new taxiway, other projects in the works
10 people arrested in Athens drug bust
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Protestors seek answers, removal from Decatur city leaders at work session
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
State Sen. Clay Scofield resigns to become Executive VP of Business Council of Alabama