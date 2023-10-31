Lauderdale County Road 16 Bridge set to reopen after 2017 closure

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The new Lauderdale County Road 16 Bridge will soon be open after being closed since 2017 due to safety issues.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the bridge crossing Cypress Creek will officially reopen on November 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after years of redesigns and cultural assessments.

The bridge opened in the 1930s and closed in 2017 due to deteriorating and unsafe conditions.

Leaders say the new bridge opening will benefit residents as well as the county’s Household Garbage Department and the Central and Underwood-Petersville volunteer fire departments.

The new opening will allow for less congestion and a smooth roadway for all vehicles to safely cross the bridge without having to back up Alabama State Route 20.

