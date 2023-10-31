HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a wreck on I-565 westbound near Research Park on Tuesday morning.

Officials say 79-year-old Jung Kim’s car became disabled on the interstate which led to a three-vehicle crash. Investigators determined that Kim suffered fatal injuries while standing in front of her car in a lane of travel when her car was hit from behind.

All westbound lanes on I-565 from Sparkman Drive to Research Park Boulevard were closed due to the wreck but as of 12:24 p.m. have reopened, per Huntsville Police.

Don Webster with HEMSI said one other person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.