Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder

WAFF 48's Margo Gray reporting
By Margo Gray and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County jury reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Huntsville police officer on Tuesday morning.

After spending three days deliberating, the jury convicted LaJeromeny Brown of Capital Murder for the shooting death of Huntsville STAC Agent, Officer Billy Clardy III.

Court briefly recessed Tuesday morning before the jury was called back in for sentencing.

The jury had three options to weigh over deliberations, a capital murder conviction which carries a life sentence or the death penalty, felony murder which carries a life sentence or manslaughter which comes with a two to twenty-year prison sentence.

On Friday, during an eight-hour deliberation, the jury asked for clarification on the requirements for a capital murder conviction and the definition of intent.

The state has the burden of proof for a capital murder conviction, showing Brown intended to kill Officer Clardy.

The defense team drilled that into the head of the jury from their opening statements in an attempt to spare Brown from a death sentence.

Brown took the stand in his own defense to tell the courtroom, he did not intend to kill anyone on December 6, 2019.

Brown admitted to the court, that he went to a Levert Street home to do a drug deal to sell 100lbs of marijuana. However, he told jurors he felt he was being robbed and fired his gun in self-defense. He made sure to mention that the officers never identified themselves. Brown apologized to the Clardy family and to his own family, expressing remorse for his actions.

Meantime, prosecutors say this case is straightforward.

State attorneys say Brown knew exactly what he was doing and needs to be found guilty of capital murder.

