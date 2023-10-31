Fire safety tips as Alabama sees colder temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As freezing temperatures are making their way to Alabama this week, many of you might be cranking up the heat or breaking out the space heaters. Experts are warning that staying warm in cold weather can come with increased risks.

As the seasons are changing, local fire officials are bracing for a potential influx of fire related calls. In Alabaster, Fire Marshall Thomas Lamb says that when the temps drop, the number of fire-related calls rises.

“We have a lot of fires every year as a direct result of space heaters.”, said Lamb

He added that most of the time these fires are preventable.

“You want to keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn. If you’re buying a new heater you’d like to use one with a thermostat, and some kind of overheat protection. You want the heater on a a flat surface,” said Lamb. “You want to make sure your heater has an auto shutoff, in case it turns over or gets knocked over by a child or something like that.”

He also advises that space heaters should be out of the way of foot traffic in your home.

Experts say that along with space heaters, another point of concern are furnaces.

As many households get ready to turn on their furnaces, you may start to notice a burning smell. According to OnTime Service’s Company President, Kerry Adkins, that burning smell is not always something to be concerned about unless it last for more than a few minutes.

“If you haven’t used your furnace in a while, if it hasn’t gotten cold enough for your furnace to come on, you’re probably going to notice a little bit of a smell.”, said Adkins

He points out that what you should be concerned about is carbon monoxide getting into your house if you use a gas fire furnace.

“So there’s a heat exchanger in your furnace, and so there’s a flame under that heat exchanger. It heats up the heat exchanger, and then we blow air across it so that’s what makes warm air start coming out the vents. All that’s great as long as the heat exchanger is in tact.”, said Adkins.

Adkins says that sometimes they will get cracks from constantly heating and cooling your home.

“When they get cracks in them, they need to be replaced because that’s when you have the danger of carbon monoxide getting into the system, and then your heating a cooling system is circulating that through the house.”

Adkins recommends getting a carbon monoxide detector in your home. He also says, if you start to smell gas, shut the system down and call a professional and have them check it out.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.