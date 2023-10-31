Decatur protesters call for mayor, police chief to resign

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur protesters gathered into a packed city council work session meeting Monday night. Family of Steve Perkins, joined by other protesters and community pastors, asked for action to be taken by the city council, including asking for the resignation of Chief Todd Pinion, and the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting that killed Perkins.

Amidst the calls for action, protesters also pointed to the absence of Mayor Tab Bowling.

“When things get tough, as a pastor I have to take the heat, regardless if I like it or not,” Pastor Patrick Tucker said. “Not being here shows he’s not willing to take the heat. "

He said the mayor’s recent announcement not to run for re-election in 2025 is cause for changes to be made now, rather than later.

A coalition of several area pastors of different denominations agreed, saying the call for justice is an immediate need for the community.

“As a church, we can’t be the church without loving everybody,” Pastor Claudette Owens said. “I would have been here to support if this had been anyone’s son who had been a black officer or a white officer, it doesn’t matter. Right is right, and what we’ve seen on all of the cameras was just wrong.”

Councilman Billy Jackson also called for change. He asked for the police department to take action by terminating and arresting the officers involved, while also calling for Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion to resign.

“I like Chief Pinion,” he said, “He’s never done anything but be nice to me, but I do believe that everyone and every position we hold has to have someone who’s held accountable. I do believe Chief Pinion’s role in this city has to end.”

WAFF 48 reached out to Mayor Bowling following the meeting. He said he wasn’t at the work session because none of the agenda items focused around the mayors office. He did not provide a reaction to the calls for his resignation, and said he likely won’t be at the meeting on November 6th.

