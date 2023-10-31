Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
Beetlejuice The Musical coming to the VBC
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The ghost-with-the-most is getting ready to take the stage at the VBC, so grab your Handbook for the Recently Deceased and say his name three times -- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!!!
Broadway’s “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety) musical comedy will haunt Huntsville from November 28 through December 3.
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND SOUL!” (Entertainment Weekly). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
This can’t-miss show will explore Lydia’s grief after losing her mother and a never-before-seen side to other beloved characters.
You can grab tickets now at broadwaytheaterleague.org.
