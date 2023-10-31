HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The ghost-with-the-most is getting ready to take the stage at the VBC, so grab your Handbook for the Recently Deceased and say his name three times -- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!!!

Beetlejuice shares his plan with Lydia (beetlejuicebroadway.com)

Broadway’s “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety) musical comedy will haunt Huntsville from November 28 through December 3.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND SOUL!” (Entertainment Weekly). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

See Beetlejuice like never before (beetlejuicebroadway.com)

This can’t-miss show will explore Lydia’s grief after losing her mother and a never-before-seen side to other beloved characters.

See many of your beloved characters on stage (beetlejuicebroadway.com)

See more of Lydia's story in Beetlejuice The Musical (beetlejuicebroadway.com)

You can grab tickets now at broadwaytheaterleague.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.