6 easy costumes to pull together last minute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you waited until the last minute to plan your Halloween costume...the day is finally here. If you’re scrambling to find something to throw together for tonight, here are some ideas.

1. The Good Witch

All you need is a pastel dress and a witch hat, throw on some accessories... and bam, you’re the good witch!

2. Basic Witch

Grab a black dress or throw on a monochrome outfit, pop on a witch hat and you’ll be a classic.

3. Girly Ghost

Try this cute spin on the classic sheet ghost. Take a white dress, pin on three felt dots in the shape of a face and before you know it, you’ll be a ghost!

4. Kim Possible

While red hair would definitely make this costume perfect, it’s by no means a requirement. All you’ll need is a black top, green pants, and a belt! Maybe change your ringtone for the night...“what’s the stitch?”

5. Max Dennison

This one is for all you “Hocus Pocus” fans who want to skip out on the witch costumes. Throw on a pair of jeans, a T-shirt, and a tan jacket and then top it off with a hat and a pair of sunglasses and you’re Max!

6. Pearl

All of you horror fans might be familiar with this new horror character. Pearl is the main character in the new A24 movie, “Pearl.” Just grab a pair of overalls and a blue top. Be sure to throw your hair into pinned braided pigtails and add some bows to finish the look off!

