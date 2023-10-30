Deals
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Madison County Sheriff Deputies continue to investigate a deadly shooting on Harvest Road that happened Saturday night.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died in a Harvest shooting on Saturday night.

MCSO said deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in front of a home on Harvest Road on Oct 28. Contact was made with the suspected shooter and the victim. The victim has been identified as Odinn Dee Freeman, 47, of Harvest. Freeman was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

MCSO said no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

