Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died in a Harvest shooting on Saturday night.

MCSO said deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in front of a home on Harvest Road on Oct 28. Contact was made with the suspected shooter and the victim. The victim has been identified as Odinn Dee Freeman, 47, of Harvest. Freeman was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

MCSO said no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

