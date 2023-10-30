Two killed, child hurt in Sheffield shooting

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead and a 10 year old child is being flown to UAB Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday night. According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, this started as a domestic incident sometime around 10:00 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time.

WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka is on the way to the scene and will have more details on this story as they develop.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.